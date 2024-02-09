Mount Clemens man charged for possessing child porn, sheriff's office says

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Micah Carson, 30, of Mount Clemens was arrested on Feb. 6 for downloading and possessing files of child sexually abusive materials, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives received information from the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who indicated many sexually abusive materials and photos were being downloaded.

An investigation led to the arrest of Carson. Digital evidence, including phones, a laptop computer, a tower computer, thumb drives, and SD cards were seized, deputies said.

Carson is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail. He was arraigned on Feb. 7 on three counts of sexually abusive material, and three counts of a computer to commit a crime. Carson was given a $100,000 bond.