Miami Heat face conference foe Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons (10-50, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (34-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

The Heat are 22-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 13-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 7-29 in conference games. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by Simone Fontecchio averaging 4.1.

The Heat average 110.6 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 121.0 the Pistons give up. The Pistons are shooting 47.0% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.1% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 25 the Heat won 103-102 led by 22 points from Adebayo, while Cunningham scored 30 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

Cunningham is averaging 22 points and 7.4 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES

Heat: 8-2, averaging 113.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES

Heat: Josh Richardson: out (shoulder), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Kevin Love: day to day (heel).

Pistons: Quentin Grimes: out (knee).