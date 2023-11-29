Mia Ray opens Glam-Aholic Holiday pop-up shop in Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Positioned right outside of Nordstrom in the luxury wing of Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, you'll find Detroit native Mia Ray's brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle.

Glam-Aholic Lifestyle is renowned for its exquisite collection of handbags, luggage, and accessories that cater to those with a true passion for fashion and an eye for quality.

This holiday season, fashion enthusiasts can expect to be greeted with style and a luxurious feeling upon entering the store, offering a piece for every fashion sense.

The holiday pop-up will be open until Jan. 21, 2024, during mall hours.