Metro Detroiters stock up on salt, shovels for winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - It was a very busy day at Brooks Lumber in Detroit on Friday as people flocked to the store to buy items like salt and shovels for the winter storm.

"Procrastinators are showing up finally today," said Ray Formosa, president of Brooks Lumber. "We've been here over 100 years. We anticipate regardless what the forecast."

Salt, shovels and even heaters were some of the items people were coming to buy. In some cases, the purchases were for themselves. But for Ted Phillips, he was thinking of others.

"I run United Community Housing Coalition and we had a client, a tenant, who was having a furnace put in the landlord is finally taking care of that after many many weeks and months and apparently it didn't work," he said.

The kind of Christmas spirt that can warm your heart even in this cold weather.

"A lot of folks aren't as fortunate enough to be director of a nice agency and have a nice check. We try to make sure we take care of the other folks as well," Phillips said.