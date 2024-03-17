Metro Detroiters go bald for a good cause in Romeo

ROMEO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some people wear green and maybe even drink a green beverage on St. Patrick's Day. Others, though, shave their heads completely bald.

In Romeo Saturday afternoon, the St. Baldrick's Foundation could be found shaving heads for childhood cancer research.

Heading into Saturday's Romeo event, the foundation raised over $108,000 from shaving heads, eyebrows and more like you see in the video above at the Romeo Lions Club.

Romeo Lions Club Vice President Dan Patrona, his son, and several other community members could be seen getting their heads buzzed and donating various amounts of money to the ultimate cause. Patrona says the annual event brings people together around the St. Patrick's holiday and makes it an opportunity to give back.

"We're all fortunate that we're in a position that we can help out and give back to our communities and local communities," Patrona said.

"Unfortunately, there's several young boys and girls going through the cancer treatment right now in our community, and it's amazing to be able to support them and their families, let the little kids know that they're loved, let their families know that they have our support," Patrona said.

As of Saturday evening, the Romeo Lions Club reported more than $115,000 in donations from the event.