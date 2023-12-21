Metro Detroit wrestlers to compete in match much bigger than themselves

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - At Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi, wrestlers are learning how to take down their opponent and what it means to team up for something bigger than themselves.

"We wanted to be a difference maker in the community," said DCC wrestling coach Mitch Hancock.

During their wrestling match on Friday, Detroit Catholic Central, Clarkston, and Goodrich are coming together to give back to their community.

They're hosting what's called "Tussle for Toys."

Hancock says members of the community can get in for free as long as they bring a toy that can be new or used.

He says he and his wrestlers are planning to donate all the toys to kids at two homeless shelters operated by Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

"We want them to develop into men of character. Develop into men of their communities and make sure that they continue throughout their life to give back to those who aren't as fortunate or as blessed as they are," said Hancock.

Senior wrestler Darius Marines says it means a lot to him to be a part of an event that he hopes will make a difference for kids this Christmas.

"To know that there are some kids who don't have the luxury, having a Christmas with presents under a tree, it's sad honestly," Marines said. "The fact that we can give back to them and make a difference in their Christmas this year, it feels good. "

For Hancock, he's teaching kids about the skills needed to be a good wrestler. But he's also teaching them lessons on how to be a good man.

"Winning is nice right, and you are going to take your losses, but the goal of us and the wrestling community is to develop hard work and life character traits that are going to go with these guys much further than their high school careers.," Hancock said.

"Tussle for Toys" will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. at Detroit Catholic Central in Novi.