Metro Detroit workers push through brutally cold weather

(CBS DETROIT) - Metro Detroit is dealing with extreme cold weather this week. But just because it's cold, doesn't mean the job will stop for some.

"A nice pair of socks and a good pair of boots is really the big thing for me. I always keep an extra pair of socks and boots in my office in case my feet get wet and I have to change my boots," said Wesley Luker.

Luker is the head of chairlift operations at Alpine Valley Ski Area. His cold-weather essentials include gloves, boots, and socks.

His job requires a lot of moving outdoors and with such cold weather, it has its effects.

"Going in and out of the building, that's when my socks get wet and my shoes get soaked. That's usually after a couple of hours of that is when my socks get squishy, that's when I decide to change my boots," he told CBS News Detroit.

Though frigid for some, Luker says the brutally cold weather is perfect for skiing. He's already expecting a busy weekend.

When it's cold out, he ensures his team stays out of the elements for a short time.

"When it gets really cold like this for the past couple of days we start shorting reliefs to about 40-45 minutes, so the guys out at the bottom [of the chairlift] aren't out for too long," Luker said.

DTE Energy says it's all about planning ahead when expecting freezing temperatures. It's all about preparation and proper clothing, especially when a business operates mainly in the elements.

"When we come to the job, we assess the job hazards that present themselves from the extreme cold to obviously the snow on the ground," said Roland Hamilton, DTE field operations supervisor.