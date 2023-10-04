Metro Detroit woman wins $2 million on scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County woman recently won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Magnificent 7s instant game.

The 61-year-old woman, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased her ticket at the Sunoco gas station at 42986 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

"I buy instant tickets often and like playing all of the different games," said the player. "When I scratched this ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, it wasn't clicking in my head that I really won. I just stared at the ticket in disbelief waiting for it to sink in, but it still doesn't feel real."

The lucky player decided to claim her prize as a one-time lump sum payment.

"Winning $2 million is unbelievable and life-changing," said the player. "I plan to save my winnings until I decide what I want to do with the money."

Magnificent 7s was launched in September 2022, and people have won more than $68 million since then.