Metro Detroit woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit woman started screaming when she discovered she had won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Raffle Game.

The lucky player, 43, of Oakland County, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased her raffle ticket on the Michigan Lottery's website.

"I liked the odds of the Millionaire Raffle, so I bought a few tickets," said the player. "I thought maybe I would win one of the $1,000 prizes, but I never thought I would win the $1 million prize.

"I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery one morning about a prize I'd won, but I wasn't sure what the prize could be, so I assumed it was a scam. I logged in to my Lottery account to double check and when a pop-up came up saying I'd won $1 million, I started screaming! My husband ran upstairs because he thought something was wrong. When I showed him the prize amount, he was in total shock."

The woman recently claimed her prize and said she plans to use the money to invest, take a trip and save for retirement.

The Millionaire Raffle game launched on May 1 and is the Michigan Lottery's biggest online raffle.