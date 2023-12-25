Metro Detroit woman spreads Christmas cheer one bell ring at a time

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Each year, the Salvation Army bell ringers are out there, trying to gather donations. For one woman, she takes her spirit with her each time she's on the job.

Just days before Christmas, as the rush is clear, Pam Callan is here to bring a bit of joy for a good cause.

Callan has been a bell ringer for six years now. As each year passes by, the opportunity helps fill a void.

Callan's a former stay-at-home mom. After the kids grew up, community service became her baby.

"I get to spread joy and make people smile, and the other half is the Salvation Army, is an awesome organization that is in dire need of ringers like me, and this money, I know they make, go a long way," Callan told CBS News Detroit.

Each Christmas, you can find her in Bloomfield Hills ringing and singing away. Her goal is to take on 50 hours of ringing each season. Callan is expected to accomplish her goal this year.

"You know, you have to look deep in your heart and think there are so many people who are less fortunate than you and Christmas is just the time to share and give," she said.

Not most bell ringers put on a show, but for Callan, it's a way to stay warm, while also putting shoppers in the giving mood. This year, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit hopes to raise $7.9 million during its Red Kettle campaign.

In 2022, the nonprofit provided over 2.4 million meals to families in need. It's those impactful community donations that Callan continues to support. Callan's dedication to the Salvation Army runs deep, and she even got a tattoo of a bell on her forearm.

During her two-hour shifts, dollars and cents go in. As a sign of changing times, shoppers who may not have cash on hand can tap their card and go.

Bell ringing has its joys even though we got to see first hand for Callan there are times when the role has its downfalls.

"When I can't engage someone in either the music or me signing or just smiling at them that's the sour part for me. I like to make everyone smile," she said.

Callan said after her two hours of ringing, the tunes can fill her head for hours. Luckily, that's not an issue for her since she's a Christmas music lover.

With her candy and speaker in tow, as long as the weather outside isn't too frightful, you'll probably catch Callan next year bringing Christmas cheer to the community.