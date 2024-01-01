Metro Detroit woman claims to be sovereign citizen during traffic stop for impaired driving

(CBS DETROIT) - A 54-year-old Macomb woman was pulled over by Michigan State Police on New Year's Eve for suspected impaired driving and refused to exit her vehicle, claiming she was a sovereign citizen, troopers say.

According to MSP, troopers made the traffic stop around 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 31 on westbound I-94 near I-75.

When troopers asked the suspect to get out of her vehicle, she refused and claimed to be a sovereign citizen. After several attempts to get the suspect out of her vehicle, troopers eventually broke the driver's side window and opened the door.

Troopers say the woman pushed and pulled but was eventually placed under arrest. Neither the suspect nor troopers were injured in the incident.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw to determine if the woman was intoxicated.

The woman was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending a prosecutor review.