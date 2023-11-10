Metro Detroit woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed 70-year-old

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Waterford Township woman has been charged in connection to a drunk driving crash that killed a 70-year-old in September.

Jessica Lenore Kellar was charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at E. Huron Street and Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. Kellar, in a pickup truck, and the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, were both traveling east on Huron Street.

Kellar allegedly turned left into the victim, a 70-year-old White Lake resident.

The 70-year-old was thrown off the motorcycle into the air and then hit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Kellar had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit and had a minor inside her vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 9, and given a $25,000 cash/surety bond or 10%.

If released, she must wear an alcohol tether. In addition, she cannot drive and she cannot enter any place that serves or dispenses alcohol.

Kellar's probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 21.

"Driving while under the influence of any substance endangers public safety and is potentially deadly, as in this case," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "No one should be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and those who choose to do so will be held accountable."