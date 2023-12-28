Metro Detroit woman bound over to circuit court for allegedly torturing boyfriend's 80-year-old mother

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court in connection to allegedly torturing and abusing her boyfriend's 80-year-old mother.

Laura Tisdelle was charged with torture, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence- third offense.

On Wednesday, June 21, Tisdelle's boyfriend returned home after leaving for a five-day trip. He discovered his mother restrained to the bed with her hands tied, severely beaten and lying in her urine and feces, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

While he was on his trip, Tisdelle was the sole caregiver for the 80-year-old victim.

Tisdelle is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 8.

"We are committed to pursuing justice for the alleged torture and abuse inflicted upon this elderly woman," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This commitment drives us to passionately advocate for the dignity and well-being of individuals who are unable to protect themselves."