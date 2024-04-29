Metro Detroit woman arrested after driving impaired, wrong way on I-96 and I-75, police say

Clean up starts in downtown Detroit after 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old Dearborn Heights woman was arrested early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on I-96 and I-75, Michigan State Police say.

The woman, who police say was impaired, was first seen driving east on I-96 in the westbound lanes between Evergreen and Southfield roads. While troopers were dispatched to the area to locate the driver, police received reports that the driver was now traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on I-75 in the northbound lanes near Clark. Michigan Department of Transportation cameras picked up the vehicle as it crossed the Rouge River Bridge.

Troopers saw the vehicle as it passed Allen Road and were able to get ahead of it and wait at a turnaround. The driver passed by a trooper, and police used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The woman was arrested for impaired driving at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Charges are pending.

Police say no injuries or crashes were reported.

"We were extremely fortunate that this driver did not hit another driver head on," said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. "Please remember do not get behind the wheel if you are impaired. There are way too many options available to get to your destination."