Metro Detroit woman, 25, pleads no contest in 5-year-old son's death

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Clinton Township woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old son has pleaded no contest.

Derricka Fleming will be sentenced on June 12, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors alleged Fleming put her son to bed and left her apartment on Jan. 22. In the early mornings of Jan. 23, the child left his home and was found in a nearby park.

He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

"Today's no contest plea brings some measure of closure, but it can never fill the void left by the loss of a precious life. Our hearts ache for the innocent child whose potential was tragically cut short," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.