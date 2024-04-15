Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit woman, 25, pleads no contest in 5-year-old son's death

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories
Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Clinton Township woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old son has pleaded no contest.

Derricka Fleming will be sentenced on June 12, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors alleged Fleming put her son to bed and left her apartment on Jan. 22. In the early mornings of Jan. 23, the child left his home and was found in a nearby park. 

He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.  

"Today's no contest plea brings some measure of closure, but it can never fill the void left by the loss of a precious life. Our hearts ache for the innocent child whose potential was tragically cut short," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 6:40 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.