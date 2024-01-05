Metro Detroit woman arraigned in death of her newborn baby

(CBS DETROIT) - A mother in Westland was arraigned on charges in connection to the death of her baby, police said.

On Jan. 4, Trisha Lempea, 41, was charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and concealing the death of an individual.

According to the Westland Police Department, at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, officers responded to Annapolis Hospital after receiving a report of an infant death.

When they arrived, they discovered the woman had given birth about one week earlier at her home in the 2500 block of Bannister Court.

A preliminary investigation revealed the baby had been born in the home and then died, also in the home.

Police say no medical attention was requested after the baby's birth.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office investigated the death, and Lempea was arrested.

Lempea was remanded to jail without bond. Her probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 11.