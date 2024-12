Metro Detroit opening warming centers amid cold temperatures. See where they are.

Snow hits Metro Detroit Wednesday night. What to know.

(CBS DETROIT) - Warming centers are opening as temperatures drop and Metro Detroit experiences snow squalls.

Here is a list of available warming centers:

City of Detroit

Four warming centers are open year-round in Detroit for those experiencing homelessness and in need of shelter. Residents should call the city's Housing Services Helpline at 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Veterans should call 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cass Community Social Services (Serves families and women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves families and women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves single males)

Respite locations in Detroit

Respite locations are open during normal operating hours. The locations will close on Jan. 20, 2025.

Detroit recreation centers

Adams Butzel Complex: 10500 Lyndon

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Butzel Family Center: 7737 Kercheval Ave.

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Clemente Recreation Center: 2631 Bagley

Monday-Friday from 1– 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Community Center at AB Ford, 100 Lenox

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center: 16630 Lahser

Monday-Friday from 1– 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Farwell Recreation Center: 2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Closed Saturday

Heilmann Recreation Center: 19601 Crusade

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center: 2260 S. Fort

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center: 13200 Fenelon

Monday-Friday from 1– 9 p.m., Closed Saturday

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center: 2301 Woodmere

Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., closed Saturday.

Detroit Public Library branches

The main library is open Monday and Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from noon - 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Bowen Branch: 3648 W. Vernor

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch: 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch: 12800 Harper

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Chaney Branch: 16101 Grand River

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Duffield Branch: 2507 W. Grand Blvd.

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Edison Branch: 18400 Joy Road

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch: 550 Chene

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Franklin Branch: 13651 E. McNichols

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Hubbard Branch: 12929 W. McNichols

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jefferson Branch: 12350 E. Outer Drive

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Knapp Branch: 13330 Conant

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Lincoln Branch: 1221 E. Seven Mile Road

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parkman Branch: 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Redford Branch: 21200 Grand River Ave.

Mon. & Wed. from noon - 8 p.m.; Tues., Thurs. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch: 7117 W. 7 Mile Road

Mon., Wed. & Sat. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. from noon - 8 p.m.

Macomb County

Armada

Armada Senior Center: 75400 North Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Bruce Township

Bruce Municipal Office: 223 E. Gates St.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Center Line

Center Line City Hall: 7070 10 Mile Road

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Chesterfield Township

Chesterfield Township Library: 50560 Patricia Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Clinton Township

Clinton-Macomb Main Library: 40900 Romeo Plank Road

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Fraser

Fraser Parks and Recreation Department: 34935 Hidden Pine Drive

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Harrison Township

Harrison Township Public Library: 38255 L'Anse Creuse St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Macomb Township

Clinton-Macomb North Library: 54100 Broughton Road

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Oakland County

Farmington Hills

Fire Station No. 5: 31455 W. 11 Mile Road

5 p.m. on Dec. 4 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 5

5 p.m. on Dec. 5 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 6

Costick Activities Center: 28600 W. 11 Mile Road

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 5

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor

Luther House ED Building: 1510 Hill St.

Open through Dec. 6

Delonis Center: 312 W. Huron St.

Open overnight beginning at 7 p.m. every night for those experiencing homelessness

Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti Freighthouse: 100 Market Place

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Wayne County

Allen Park

Allen Park Community Center: 15800 White St.

6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Canton Township

Canton Public Library: 1200 S. Canton Center Road

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Summit on the Parkway: 46000 Summit Parkway

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Dearborn Heights

John F. Kennedy Library: 24602 Van Born Road

Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday