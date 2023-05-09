Metro Detroit Triplets turn 80 years old

Mary, Margaret, and Madeline. The Blackout triplets. AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - For 80 years, Mary, Margaret and Madeline have been sharing a birthday. Their first one started with a big entrance into the world.

"We were born with flashlights in a blackout during the war," said Margaret Patrias. "So, we were followed quite a bit by all the photographers because it was a rarity then and they called us the Blackout Triplets."

Since then, the three sisters have been dancing, laughing, and loving their way through life together. And now they have made it to the big 80.

Blackout Triplets celebrate their 80th birthday. AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

Margaret has since moved to Colorado. But the Blackout Triplets have reunited once again. This time it's with generations of grandchildren and even great-grandchildren, friends, and family.