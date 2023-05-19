Metro Detroit students with special needs keep late classmate's spirit alive on prom night

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For most students, going to prom is a high school tradition. But for students from school districts in and around Dearborn, it is more than having a valet service, red carpet, photographers, a DJ and a blinged-out banquet hall, it's special.

"We are here today for Amelia's Prom, a special needs prom. We come together once a year to celebrate them for who they are really," said prom organizer and Fordson High School teacher Eman Naura.

On Thursday, more than a dozen local sponsors came together to provide a prom night unlike any other at Byblos Banquet Hall.

Students and parents danced the night away, but not without dedicating it to one of their late classmates, Amelia.

"She is special needs and last year she went in for a heart procedure and didn't make it. Her spirit embodied everything we all wish we could be," Naura said.

However, on this night, her spirit stayed alive. Whether it was singing or dancing to the salsa and the "Cha Cha Slide."

And while they may have special needs, they did not need anyone to show them how to get down.

"I had a parent the first year tell me in tears that it was the first time he's ever seen his son engaged in dancing with other students. He is usually in the corner alone and that is all the reason I need to do this every year," Naura said.

As a result of her dedication of service, especially to those with special needs, Naura received an award of recognition highlighting her more than 20 years of service within the Dearborn school district.