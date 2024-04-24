Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit sinkhole to be repaired after sewer collapse

Crews are repairing a sinkhole in Birmingham caused by the collapse of a 12-inch sewer.  City of Birmingham


(CBS DETROIT) - Crews are set to repair a sinkhole in an Oakland County community Wednesday following a sewer collapse, city officials said. 

The sinkhole is located on Willits between Chester and Greenwood. 

City officials investigated the sinkhole on Tuesday, April 23, and determined it was caused by a 12-inch sewer collapse. The collapse caused a surcharge to flow into the catch basin that leads into the Rouge River, city officials said. 

The surcharge is less than 100 gallons, according to city officials, and crews installed a bypass to contain the overflow. 

Birmingham's contractor will complete the repairs on Wednesday.

There is no threat to public health, and Birmingham "is in compliance with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination permit," according to city officials. 

