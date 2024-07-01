Metro Detroit seeing less of a jump in prices at the pump ahead of 4th of July

Metro Detroit seeing less of a jump in prices at the pump ahead of fourth of July

Metro Detroit seeing less of a jump in prices at the pump ahead of fourth of July

Metro Detroit seeing less of a jump in prices at the pump ahead of fourth of July

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Independence Day holiday is approaching this week, and while gas prices are up substantially across the state, Metro Detroit is seeing less of a jump.

According to Gas Buddy, the Marathon gas station located at 29450 W. 9 Mile Road in Farmington Hills is reported to be one of the cheapest gas stations in Metro Detroit.

Michigan drivers will only have to pay $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded.

CBS Detroit

Compared to last week, gas prices in Metro Detroit have gone up at least 5 cents, with the current average around $3.59 per gallon.

Across the state of Michigan, the average hovers around $3.67 per gallon.

This holiday weekend, AAA expects millions of people to head out of town. The Transportation Security Administration says it's anticipating an increase in travelers compared to last year at airports across the country.

"We expect to screen over 8% more travelers this summer compared to last summer. Previously, we screened an average of 33,000 daily travelers. But right before Memorial Day weekend this summer, we screened closer to 41,000 passengers," said Christine Assili, Philadelphia International Airport Deputy Federal Security Director.

If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, AAA is providing a free service called 'Tow to Go' to keep impaired drivers off the road.

This service will be offered for AAA members and non-members from Wednesday, July 3, until Monday, July 8, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When someone calls "Tow to Go," a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The phone number for this service is 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.