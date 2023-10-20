Watch CBS News
Weekend road closures in Metro Detroit. Here's a list

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023 03:34

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. 

I-75 closures

  • Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, Dixie Hwy/US-24 to Saginaw Rd/Dixie Hwy, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
  • Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED, Holly Rd to Dixie Hwy, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
  • Oakland - NB 75 Davisburg rest area closed, Fri 5am-Friday 10-27.
  • Oakland - SB 75 Clarkston rest area closed, Mon 7am-Fri 5pm.
  • Wayne - NB/SB I-75 CLOSED, Springwells to Clark, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl all ramps.
  • Wayne - NB/SB I-75, Springwells to Clark, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-9pm AND THEN CLOSED Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
  • Wayne - SB Ambassador Bridge RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-94 closures

  • Macomb - EB I-94, M-29/23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.
  • Macomb - WB I-94, New Haven Rd to M-29/23 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.
  • Macomb - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to M-29/23 Mile, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.
  • Macomb - EB I-94, 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy to 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 7pm-Sat 6am.
  • Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Conner St, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

I-96 closure

  • Oakland - EB I-96, Beck to Novi Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 8pm.

I-275 closures

  • Wayne - NB/SB I-275 at Sibley, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 9am-3pm, Sat-early Nov.
  • Wayne - NB/SB I-275 at Sibley, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 6am-early Nov., except 9am-3pm, with 1 LANE OPEN.

I-696 closure

  • Oakland - EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to Orchard Lake, Sat 7am-5pm.

M-3 (Gratiot) closure

  • Macomb - EB/WB 15 Mile at M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.

M-10 closures

  • Oakland - NB/SB M-10, near Evergreen, moving lane closures Sat 6am-10am.
  • Wayne - NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Livernois, Mon 7am-late Oct.
  • Wayne - NB Livernois RAMP CLOSED to M-10. Mon 7am-early Nov.
  • Wayne - NB M-10 at Dexter, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-late Nov.
  • Wayne - SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Linwood, Mon 7am-early Nov.
  • Wayne - SB Linwood RAMP CLOSED to NB M-10, Mon 7am-late Oct.

M-19 closure

  • Macomb - NB/SB M-19 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.

M-29 (23 Mile) closure

  • Macomb - WB M-29 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.

M-102 (8 Mile) closures

  • Wayne-Oakland -WB 8 Mile/M-102, Evergreen to Berg, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.
  • Wayne- Oakland - EB 8 Mile/M-102, Beech Daly to US-24/Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-mid-Nov.
  • Wayne-Oakland - EB 8 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to NB/SB US-24/Telegraph.
  • Wayne - EB 8 Mile/M-102, M-1/Woodward to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-150 (Rochester) closure

  • Oakland - SB M-150 near Walton Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Sat 9am-3pm.

US-12 (Michigan Ave) closure

  • Wayne - WB US-12/Michigan at Evergreen, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-late Nov.

US-24 (Telegraph) closure

  • Wayne - NB US-24, 5 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-5pm.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 4:15 PM

