Metro Detroit program aimed at keeping people out of jail expands to Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A program aimed at reducing recidivism and keeping people out of jail or prison has expanded to Oakland County.

The Flip the Script program of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit has a new location in Pontiac. The program is for people ages 16-39 years old, and it addresses the needs of people at risk by offering career training, skills trade development, GED prep, and more.

Jamal Clemons is trying to overcome a rocky past by joining the Flip the Script program.

"I been in jail … approximately 15 to 20 times," said Clemons.

What do you think keeps leading him back?

"Most of the time, me being homeless, trying to figure out a way for myself, trying to figure out a way I'm going to eat. Trying to take care of my family," Clemons explained.

AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

He said growing up without a traditional family was also what started him down the road to jail and trouble in the streets.

"I've been in foster care since around, like six months to a year old, and I became a ward of the state when I was 16," said Clemons. "Words can't explain the feeling. Just knowing, being around people, seeing them with their moms, and things like that. It gets you a lot of doubt. It gets you wondering, like, why not me? Why I'm not good enough to have my mom in my life? Why I'm not good enough to have the love that I deserve."

But now he said he has something to live for and fight to succeed for - his 3-year-old son.

"I love my son. That's the motivation, that's the drive," said Clemons.

Even though he said he has the motivation, finding a way to turn his life around is hard with his criminal record.

"I just became a felon in March of last year," said Clemons. "So since then, it be kind of hard trying to find jobs that's going to accept me being a felon," he said.

He hopes that will change now that he is a part of the Flip the Script Program.

"When you're in economic challenge, and you don't see yourself as a part of these different types of fields, you think it's no other way for you than criminal activity," said Greg Anderson, Director of Flip the Script Empowerment Programs.

Clemons earned his GED while in the program. He said he wants to be a social worker and is starting that journey this fall now that he has been accepted to Wayne State University.

"I had dreams about going to college, but I never thought it was in my life, and for it to be coming true, I'm proud of myself," said Clemons.