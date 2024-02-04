Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit philanthropist remembered with celebration of life

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - Family, loved ones, and community members took to the Turnaround Bar in Detroit on Saturday to remember local philanthropist, Missy Kinyon.

Kinyon passed away at only 49 years old in November of 2023 following a short battle with cancer.

"We did our best to do it in the way she wanted to do it," says Missy's husband, John Kinyon when talking about the celebration of life he and Missy's loved ones coordinated.

The Turnaround Bar, John says, was one of Missy's favorite places to perform. Often performed as a musician. Hundreds could be found there, virtually all day Saturday to show support in place of a formalized funeral or showing.

John says through her efforts working as a domestic violence advocate, musician, and as an owner of a Detroit kayak outfitter, she's touched countless lives drawing in people from all over Michigan and beyond. 

"We're trying to, you know for the most part, you know keep our emotions in check and have fun just for today. I really hope she's looking down and thoroughly impressed for sure," John said about his wife.

The gathering started around 2 p.m. Saturday and went on until around midnight. 

First published on February 4, 2024 / 11:50 AM EST

