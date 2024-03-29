Metro Detroit party planner creates lifelong memories

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Planning the perfect party can be a challenge all on its own unless you happen to be a professional who's mastered the skill.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Rochester Hills mom Julie McInerney created "Sweet Mitten Dreams," a popular party-planning company.

Sweet Mitten Dreams CEO Julie McInerney and her family. Sweet Mitten Dreams

"We specialize in the teepee and glamping business. I was one of those moms who loved planning parties for my kids, and I was on Pinterest one day and came across the teepees and thought what a great idea this would be for our kids," said McInerney.

The setup was a major hit. It was then that she launched her business, "Sweet Mitten Dreams," a slumber party sensation.

"Really, what it was for me is I didn't want the pandemic to take the joy out of kids and take away opportunities to celebrate special occasions like birthdays, and so I started the business because I wanted to bring that to people's homes because that's where they were spending most of their time," McInerney stated.

Photographs of a party setup created by Sweet Mitten Dreams CEO Julie McInerney. Sweet Mitten Dreams

It's since blown up. McInerney attributes her success to supportive friends, family and clients who have backed her from the beginning.

"I have clients come back and want to do the teepee experience again and again, and I just think they think it's unique, they have so much fun with it, their friends have so much fun, and it just brings that joy," she said.

How does one plan the ideal party? It starts with picking a theme. McInerney, the professional party planner, then goes to work.

Julie McInerney packing up essentials to set up a party for a client. CBS Detroit

"To be a kid these days, right? Back in the day, I just had a sleeping bag, and that was the extent of it," McInerney stated.

At "Sweet Mitten Dreams," McInerney takes a simple idea and transforms it into the ultimate get-together while adding personal touches including air mattresses, blankets, decorative pillows and lights, and even balloons that add to the experience.

When finished, McInerney says it's the reveal that makes the setup worth it.

A party setup created by Sweet Mitten Dreams CEO Julie McInerney. Sweet Mitten Dreams

"When I have the kids come up and see what I've set up, it is the most rewarding and joyful experience that I'm a part of. It just warms my heart, and the kids are just so happy and excited, and the giggles that you hear, the noises that come out of them are just amazing," McInerney stated.

"Sweet Mitten Dreams" is currently only serving southeast Michigan.

McInerney says right now she is in the process of creating a digital course detailing how others can start a similar business. That course is expected to be available in May 2024.