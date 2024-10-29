Metro Detroit could see record-breaking heat this week

Southeast Michigan could see record-breaking heat this week

(CBS DETROIT) - You may be asking yourself what month it is. While it might look like fall outside, it feels like summer. The sun is shining, and it's humid outside.

This week, we can expect to break record-high temperatures twice.

The first chance we have to reach record-breaking highs comes Tuesday. Temperatures are forecasted to top out at 79 degrees in the afternoon. The record temperature currently stands at 77 degrees in 1999.

Wednesday's forecasted high is also 79 degrees. This record high temperature coincidentally stands from 1999 as well, with a high of 76 degrees.

While temperatures will be hot with continued partly cloudy skies over the next couple of days, windy conditions will also prevail. Wind gusts today through Thursday will be out of the south-southwest up to 32 miles per hour.

Warm temperatures will continue on Halloween with a high of 73 degrees. However, a cold front will pass through, bringing a chance of rain showers to the area. Right now, it looks like we're in for a treat on Halloween, as the rain will exit the area before the start of trick-or-treating.

