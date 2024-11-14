Metro Detroit nonprofit preparing thousands of Thanksgiving meal kits

(CBS DETROIT) — Nonprofit Lighthouse is putting together thousands of holiday meal kits with the help of Gleaners Community Food Bank in Pontiac.

Thousands of pounds of food will be given out to anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

The goal is to help build up communities.

Angela Gill, the food programs manager with Lighthouse, said volunteers will be handing out the food meal kits all day long.

"I think that it's really important people are fed," said Gill. "Hunger is not just isolated to low-income households. It is something that many people experience, and I think more people are feeling food insecure than we have ever had in the past."

Meal kits are stuffed with stuffing, gravy, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, dressing, fruits, veggies, bread, produce and something sweet for dessert.

"Clients have tears of joy because someone cared enough to want to make sure they had Thanksgiving for their families, and they had those traditional meals available to them," said Gill.

More than 2,000 families will get more than food this holiday season with the help of Lighthouse and Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Corporate and individual donors have contributed along with food drives throughout the community.

These families are provided with comfort, care and kindness and Lighthouse makes sure each of its clients feels loved when they drop off the Thanksgiving meal kits.

"It is someone that cared enough to bring the food to them," said Gill. "It is showing people that we care, and we want to see people's needs being met. Sometimes this is the only contact somebody may have with somebody outside of their own household. I think it has helped with the loneliness and isolation that everybody has experienced the last couple years."