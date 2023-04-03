Metro Detroit nonprofit hosts autism-friendly Easter celebration for children

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Sunday marked World Autism Awareness Day, and one Metro Detroit nonprofit gave children with disabilities the opportunity to celebrate Easter with their families.

"It's unbelievable how many kids and parents are here," says John DeVergilio, a Clinton Township dad to a 4-year-old with autism.

The activity-packed event took place at Play-Place Autism and Special Needs Center.

"When I see other parents, it's like you make eye contact, you smile, and you feel like you already know them," DeVergilio says.

Through face painting, arts and crafts, and of course an Easter egg hunt, parents of children with autism and other disabilities have a place to come and celebrate the holiday with other families like them.

Grace Upon Grace founder Mirna Ayar says the Detroit-based nonprofit had been looking for a venue to host the celebration and, Sunday fit perfectly with it being World Autism Awareness Day.

"You want to make sure that you're providing the opportunity to everybody, so given that it's autism and special needs friendly, I think it was perfect and it gave those parents the opportunity to see their kids have a lot of joy and smiles on their faces," says Ayar.

"The more it happens, I think the more the awareness gets out there and people see the positive effects of what's happening, and it makes some of the organizations want to do it more," added DeVergilio.