Metro Detroit nonprofit gives away $25,000 of free gas in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit nonprofit gave away $25,000 worth of free gas Monday in Oak Park.

The giveaway was led by Adell Kimbrough, president of Prophetic World Group.

Each car that stopped for gas at the Shell Station at Eight Mile in Oak Park received $40 of gas on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Kimbrough says the event was part of an effort to give back to the city.

The nonprofit is giving away a free car Monday night on its website. The winner will be announced at 8 p.m.