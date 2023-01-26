Metro Detroit nonprofit battles inflation while helping community

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - Inflation is just about hitting everyone's pocket. A Farmington Hills nonprofit is on a mission to ensure metro Detroiters don't go without.

"The eight communities that we serve are all feeling a bit of a struggle right now," said CARES executive director Todd Lipa.

CARES, which stands for Community Action Resouces Empowerment Services, seeks to meet the needs of the community.

The nonprofit has a food pantry that services eight cities in the metro area. But, no in-need family is turned away.

"Food insecurity doesn't have a border. It doesn't know where to stop. And families are hurting," Lipa said.

Providing dignity while receiving help is one of CARES' main objectives. Once inside the location, attendees will notice the pantry resembles a grocery store.

"Our number one thing here is when you walk in our door we already know you got weight on your shoulders we don't want to put more on," Lipa said.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, eggs alone have increased by 60% from 2021.

With rising grocery costs the non-profit understands how it can impact your wallet.

"We're up at least 40% of what we were a couple of years ago and each year that cost has gone up."

Each month, the organization serves 500 families, which in total is about 1,500 individuals. CARES operates for three weeks out of the month, allowing locals to retrieve their necessities.

"Our guests get to come once a month and they fill up a shopping cart of food," said executive director assistant Kitty Ostach.

In recent times, the nonprofit is seeing those with fixed incomes utilize their services along with families with typically more than two children.

"A good portion is seniors on fixed incomes and next would be families with two or three kids," Lipa said.