Metro Detroit native shines bright in "Chicago"

(CBS DETROIT) - "Chicago" has returned to the Motor City, and even after 25 years, people still can't get enough of all that jazz.

James Vessell grew up in Pontiac and is a graduate of Wayne State University. It's at Wayne State where he became a dancer, but only after he was initially denied.

"The dean at the time sent me a denial letter, but in the denial letter it was a little sticky note, and it said, 'You showed great promise,'" Vessell said.

With that great promise and a commitment to the craft, Vessell eventually got into Wayne State's Department of Theatre and Dance. Now, he's on tour and performing at the Fisher Theatre as part of the cast of "Chicago." Vessell plays the bailiff and the jury.

"Everyone knows Chicago. I'm just so so happy and so grateful to be a part of this company," he said.

Vessell credits hard work and perseverance for taking him this far. He admits navigating this realm of theatre and dance isn't always easy for a Black man with braids.

"On tour right now, I have natural hair and I have to think about where I'm going to make sure that I am presentable for stage," he said.

Vessell also acknowledges the work he's doing is much bigger than him and has a message for anyone interested in this kind of career.

"You just have to keep fighting. Even on those days that you feel like you can't, take it one day at a time," he said.