Metro Detroit 5-year-old boy saves mother, siblings in house fire

Metro Detroit mom of 7 thanks 5-year-old son for saving her, siblings in house fire

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren resident and single mother of seven, Brittney Lee, and her son, Juwan Perry Jr., could be seen playing on their trampoline on Monday, enjoying the summer-like weather.

They were smiling through the adversity, though, when just a few days ago they lost their home, where the trampoline sits next to.

"Thank God that we all made it out safely and nobody got hurt," Lee said.

Lee said she was up late taking care of normal housekeeping tasks, as a single mother of seven does when she dozed off. It was around 4:30 a.m., she says, when Juwan screamed in what she calls his "emergency voice" to wake her up.

"My son screamed my name, 'Mom.' When I ran, all I could see was black smoke and fire. All I was thinking at the time was I have to get my kids out," Lee says.

Lee says not only did Juwan wake her, but he also helped get his younger siblings out of the house.

"We had to run out the house, and we had to run inside my mama's car and drive over to my neighbor's house," Juwan said.

Juwan was more interested in playing on his trampoline on Monday than talking to a news camera on such a beautiful day. His mother, looking onward, calls him a hero.

"If it wasn't for this little guy, my 5-year-old Juwan Perry Jr., we probably all would have been dead," Lee says.

Lee says they are currently living in a hotel but have only one week's stay courtesy of the American Red Cross.