Metro Detroit man wins $268K from Michigan Lottery his first time playing Fantasy 5 game

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man decided to switch things up and play Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game for the first time, and he won a $268,938 jackpot. 

The 70-year-old player from Oakland County, who decided to stay anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers, 05-19-20-32-35 in the March 26 drawing. He purchased the ticket on the Michigan Lottery website. 

"I play the Lottery a few times a year, and this was actually my first time ever playing Fantasy 5," said the player. "The day after the drawing, I saw an email that I'd won a prize, but I assumed it was some sort of scam email. I got on MichiganLottery.com and looked at the drawing results. When I saw the jackpot was won online, I knew it must be real!"  

The Oakland County man recently claimed his prize and plans to remodel his home with his winnings. 

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1 and for an extra $1 per play, EZmatch can be added to a ticket, which gives players the chance to win $500 instantly, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held every night at 7:29 p.m. 

First published on May 2, 2024 / 1:04 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

