Metro Detroit man wins $1M on scratch off lottery ticket

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man didn't think it was real when he won $1 million on a scratch off ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

The 29-year-old player from Oakland County chose to remain anonymous.

He purchased the ticket at the BP gas station at 3700 Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills.

"I bought two instant games after work one night and scratched them when I got home," the 29-year-old said. "I didn't win anything on the first ticket, and I thought the second one was going to be a non-winner too.

"I started scratching the tickets and won on the first line I scratched. I thought the ticket was fake when I revealed the "1MIL" symbol, so I scanned the Lottery app. When confetti came up with the amount of $1 million, I thought I was dreaming! I yelled: 'Wake me up! This can't be real!' I called my family right away to tell them the good news."

The player claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $693,000.

He plans to to start a business with his winnings and then save the rest.