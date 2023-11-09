Metro Detroit man pleads no contest in fatal drunk driving incident

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Metro Detroit man pleaded no contest in a drunk driving incident in Warren that left one person dead.

Demetrius Benson, of Lincoln Park, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, driving while license suspended, causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in the incident that happened on Jan. 21.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Benson allegedly drove westbound on Eight Mile Road when he ran a red light and struck a car driving south on Groesbeck Highway in Warren.

The individual in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, Benson left the scene and tried to carjack a different person who was driving a van.

Benson's sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 13.

"Thank you to the Warren Police Department and our dedicated staff for their hard work and determination in obtaining this conviction on all charges," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "I would also like to thank the civilian witnesses who stopped at the scene of the crash, attempted to render aid to the victim, and cooperated with law enforcement."