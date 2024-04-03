Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit man killed after tire from another vehicle hit his car on I-94

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man was killed while driving on I-94 after a tire came off of another vehicle and hit his car Tuesday afternoon, state police said. 

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, troopers responded to I-94 near State Street in Ann Arbor Township after receiving a report of a traffic crash. 

An investigation revealed that a 38-year-old man from Jackson in a Black Dodge Journey was heading westbound on I-94 when his front driver's side tire detached.

It went over the median and hit a Chevy Malibu driven by a 49-year-old Dearborn Heights man traveling eastbound on I-94. 

The tire struck the windshield and rook on the driver's side of the vehicle. The impact caused the roof to cave in, which hit the driver on the head. The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

State police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 12:30 PM EDT

