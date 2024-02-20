Metro Detroit man convicted in sexual assault of great-niece

Jerome Bowens Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man has been convicted of sexually assaulting his great-niece, the prosecutor's office said.

Jerome Bowens, 54, of Warren, was convicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a four-day jury trial.

Bowens sexually assaulted his great-niece in Warren from 2017 to 2019. She was between the ages of seven and nine years old during that time, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 3. Bowens faces at least 25 years in prison.

"Thank you to the Macomb County jury for their time and care in this case. It is our goal to protect children and keep society safe," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.