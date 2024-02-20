Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit man convicted in sexual assault of great-niece

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 20, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 20, 2024 04:01
jerome-bowens.jpg
Jerome Bowens  Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man has been convicted of sexually assaulting his great-niece, the prosecutor's office said. 

Jerome Bowens, 54, of Warren, was convicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a four-day jury trial.

Bowens sexually assaulted his great-niece in Warren from 2017 to 2019. She was between the ages of seven and nine years old during that time, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.  

His sentencing is scheduled for April 3. Bowens faces at least 25 years in prison. 

"Thank you to the Macomb County jury for their time and care in this case.  It is our goal to protect children and keep society safe," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 12:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.