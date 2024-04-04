Metro Detroit man gets a second chance at life after suffering traumatic brain injury

(CBS DETROIT) - In September 2022, 25-year-old Max McCol from Farmington Hills was involved in a hit-and-run incident. His life was forever changed.

The incident left him with broken legs and a traumatic brain injury. He required dozens of surgeries and was unable to walk or talk.

"I heard from a detective who called me to say he's been involved in an accident and broke both of his legs, but he's still alive. So I was like, 'OK, maybe it's not so bad.' Then I got to the hospital, and the doctor came and told our family he was indeed involved in a hit-and-run accident," said Kim Teweles, McCol's mom.

McCol was in a coma for 10 days, and doctors weren't sure if he was going to survive.

"I don't remember much. I remember riding my dirt bike up to the store to get some snacks, but that's about it," he said.

McCol was riding his dirt bike without wearing a helmet. The person accused of the incident has been found guilty.

