Metro Detroit man found guilty of murdering his neighbors

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing two of his neighbors outside of their apartment complex in Eastpointe in January 2022.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Dennis Evans, 62, shot his neighbors Dorian Mitchell and Christie Davis outside of their apartment complex on Jan. 27, 2022. Both succumbed to their injuries.

During a search of Evans' apartment, police found a mixture of fentanyl and heroin. He fled to Texas, where he was later arrested.

According to prosecutors, Evans had two prior convictions of second-degree murder.

Evans was found guilty on Feb. 23 of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder (life without parole), three counts of felony firearm second offense (five-year mandatory felony), one count of felon in possession of a firearm (five-year felony) and one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance 50-449 grams (20-year felony).

"Justice has been served for the victims and their families, and our community can find comfort in knowing that a dangerous individual has been held accountable for his actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.