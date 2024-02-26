Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit man found guilty of murdering his neighbors

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 26, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 26, 2024 04:01

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing two of his neighbors outside of their apartment complex in Eastpointe in January 2022. 

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Dennis Evans, 62, shot his neighbors Dorian Mitchell and Christie Davis outside of their apartment complex on Jan. 27, 2022. Both succumbed to their injuries. 

During a search of Evans' apartment, police found a mixture of fentanyl and heroin. He fled to Texas, where he was later arrested. 

According to prosecutors, Evans had two prior convictions of second-degree murder. 

Evans was found guilty on Feb. 23 of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder (life without parole), three counts of felony firearm second offense (five-year mandatory felony), one count of felon in possession of a firearm (five-year felony) and one count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance 50-449 grams (20-year felony). 

"Justice has been served for the victims and their families, and our community can find comfort in knowing that a dangerous individual has been held accountable for his actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 5:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.