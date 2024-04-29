Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in front of her children

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories
Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Warren man was convicted of first-degree murder after the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her children. 

Prosecutors say on March 10, 2022, James Rockett III went to the home of his ex-girlfriend and shot her 15 times in front of her children. 

Rockett was convicted on Friday, April 26, of first-degree murder (mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole) and felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony). 

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the members of the jury, who meticulously weighed the evidence and rendered a verdict guided by the principles of law. While we cannot erase the pain inflicted, we stand together in the pursuit of justice, honoring the memory of the life taken and striving to prevent such tragedies from ever occurring again," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Rockett will be sentenced on June 6. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 5:04 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.