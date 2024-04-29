Metro Detroit man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in front of her children

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Warren man was convicted of first-degree murder after the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her children.

Prosecutors say on March 10, 2022, James Rockett III went to the home of his ex-girlfriend and shot her 15 times in front of her children.

Rockett was convicted on Friday, April 26, of first-degree murder (mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole) and felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the members of the jury, who meticulously weighed the evidence and rendered a verdict guided by the principles of law. While we cannot erase the pain inflicted, we stand together in the pursuit of justice, honoring the memory of the life taken and striving to prevent such tragedies from ever occurring again," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Rockett will be sentenced on June 6.