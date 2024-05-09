Metro Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run incident that killed 65-year-old man

Ascension hospitals deal with cyberattack, Michigan tornado cleanup continues and more top stories

Savion Jones Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man is charged with failing to stop resulting in death after striking a 65-year-old pedestrian last weekend.

Savion Jones, 35, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court and received a $200,000 cash/surety bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Jones is also charged as a habitual second offender.

Prosecutors alleged that on May 4, Jones was driving a Dodge RAM on 11 Mile Road near Hoover Road in Warren when he hit James Suveges as he walked in the crosswalk.

"A hit-and-run isn't merely an accident; it's a deliberate act of callousness. When a driver chooses to flee instead of rendering aid, they are compounding their guilt with cowardice, leaving behind shattered lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 23.