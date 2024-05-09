Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run incident that killed 65-year-old man

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Ascension hospitals deal with cyberattack, Michigan tornado cleanup continues and more top stories
Ascension hospitals deal with cyberattack, Michigan tornado cleanup continues and more top stories 04:01
Metro Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 65-year-old man
Savion Jones Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man is charged with failing to stop resulting in death after striking a 65-year-old pedestrian last weekend.

Savion Jones, 35, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court and received a $200,000 cash/surety bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Jones is also charged as a habitual second offender.

Prosecutors alleged that on May 4, Jones was driving a Dodge RAM on 11 Mile Road near Hoover Road in Warren when he hit James Suveges as he walked in the crosswalk.

"A hit-and-run isn't merely an accident; it's a deliberate act of callousness. When a driver chooses to flee instead of rendering aid, they are compounding their guilt with cowardice, leaving behind shattered lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. 

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 23.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 7:10 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.