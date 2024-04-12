Metro Detroit man charged with stealing vehicle with children inside

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man is charged with stealing a vehicle with children inside the car.

Devante Everette, 29, of New Baltimore, was arraigned Friday for two counts of second-degree child abuse, receiving and concealing stolen property and fourth-degree fleeing a police officer. He received a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Everette allegedly stole the vehicle Thursday on Gratiot near Metro Parkway. An infant and a 3-year-old were inside the vehicle at the time. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop; however, Everette fled, driving onto Interstate 94.

Prosecutors said he turned around and drove the wrong way on I-94. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle and arrest Everette. The children were taken to a hospital for evaluation and released to a family member.

"The reckless disregard for innocent lives allegedly displayed by this individual is staggering. The danger he allegedly placed those children in cannot be overstated. Such egregious behavior will be met with the full force of the law, as we seek to ensure the safety of our communities and hold him accountable for the serious consequences of his actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.