Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit man charged for allegedly pointing rifle at man, 4-year-old child

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories
Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn Heights man is charged after officials say he pointed a rifle at a Detroit man and his 4-year-old son.

Mark Denis Grzybowski, 63, is charged with carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearm and two counts of misdemeanor assault, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Grzybowski was arraigned Monday and received a $50,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

The incident happened at about 1:27 p.m. on Saturday in the 24000 block of Eton Street.

Prosecutors say Grzybowski pointed the gun at the 31-year-old man and his child before barricading himself inside his home.

Dearborn Heights police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home. Grzybowski walked out of the house and was arrested after a four-hour standoff.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 10:40 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.