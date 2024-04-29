Metro Detroit man charged for allegedly pointing rifle at man, 4-year-old child

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn Heights man is charged after officials say he pointed a rifle at a Detroit man and his 4-year-old son.

Mark Denis Grzybowski, 63, is charged with carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearm and two counts of misdemeanor assault, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Grzybowski was arraigned Monday and received a $50,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

The incident happened at about 1:27 p.m. on Saturday in the 24000 block of Eton Street.

Prosecutors say Grzybowski pointed the gun at the 31-year-old man and his child before barricading himself inside his home.

Dearborn Heights police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home. Grzybowski walked out of the house and was arrested after a four-hour standoff.