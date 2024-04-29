Metro Detroit man charged for allegedly pointing rifle at man, 4-year-old child
(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn Heights man is charged after officials say he pointed a rifle at a Detroit man and his 4-year-old son.
Mark Denis Grzybowski, 63, is charged with carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearm and two counts of misdemeanor assault, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Grzybowski was arraigned Monday and received a $50,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.
The incident happened at about 1:27 p.m. on Saturday in the 24000 block of Eton Street.
Prosecutors say Grzybowski pointed the gun at the 31-year-old man and his child before barricading himself inside his home.
Dearborn Heights police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the home. Grzybowski walked out of the house and was arrested after a four-hour standoff.