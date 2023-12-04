Metro Detroit man charged after sending explicit photos to 12-year-old girl

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Madison Heights man is facing several charges after sending a 12-year-old girl explicit photos of himself over social media and text messaging, police said.

Barron Dukes, 30, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13, defendant 17 years of age or older), child sexually abusive activity, using computers to commit a crime and possession of child sexually abusive material.

It is alleged that Dukes contacted a 12-year-old girl through Instagram, Snapchat and text messaging and sent explicit photos of himself. He also asked the victim to send him explicit photos.

Dukes is currently lodged in the Macomb County Jail on unrelated charges.

The Madison Heights Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying other victims in connection to this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100 or Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737.