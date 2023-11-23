Metro Detroit man charged after police chase through 2 counties in stolen vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man has been arraigned on charges in connection to leading police on a chase through Wayne and Macomb counties after allegedly carjacking a woman's vehicle.

John Jonathon Gause, 51, was charged with felony carjacking and misdemeanor attempted retail fraud.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, at about 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, officers were dispatched to the Kroger store located at 22801 Harper Ave. in St. Clair Shores after receiving a report of a carjacking.

When they arrived, a woman told them her vehicle had been taken by force.

Authorities located the stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Detroit. Officers with the Detroit Police Department and the St. Clair Shores Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

After a pursuit through Wayne and Macomb counties, the suspect, Gause, was taken into custody in Detroit.

Gause was given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.