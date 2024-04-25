Metro Detroit man bound over to circuit court in fatal shooting of wife

2024 NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit, 10 years since Flint Water Crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man accused of fatally shooting his wife in 2023 is bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court.

Steven Wheeler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and felony murder.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 19, 2023, Wheeler allegedly shot his wife multiple times as she called 911 to report that he was assaulting her. The couple got into an altercation prior to the shooting.

"The brutality of domestic violence has once again shattered lives. This incident not only extinguished a precious life but underscores the urgent need to confront and eradicate domestic abuse from our communities," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on May 13 and remains in the Macomb County Jail.