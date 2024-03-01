Metro Detroit man accused of stabbing acquaintance after he tried to rob her

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man faces up to life in prison after he was arraigned Thursday in connection to allegedly stabbing an acquaintance while he tried to rob her.

Jovaughn Harrington, 37, of Mount Clemens, was charged with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery. He is being charged as a habitual fourth offender.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Harrington ran into an acquaintance at a gas station and asked her to meet up with him later that day.

When they met, Harrington allegedly tried to rob the woman, and when she resisted, he stabbed her several times.

The woman is in stable condition, according to a release from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Harrington was given a $150,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%.

If he is released, he was ordered to wear a steel cuff tether, have no contact with the victim and no possession of weapons or ammunition.

In addition, he must have alcohol and drug testing.

Harrington's probable cause hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 11.

"We are tasked with seeking justice for those who have been victimized by violent crimes," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We will tirelessly pursue accountability to ensure that victims receive the justice they deserve and that our communities remain safe from such senseless acts of violence."