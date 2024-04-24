Metro Detroit Kroger employee recognized for brightening everybody's day

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit grocery store employee is being recognized for his positive influence and workmanship on the job.

Todd Harris is the friendly face you see when checking out at Kroger off North Canton Center Road in Canton.

Those who know Todd say he's an all-around great guy with an even bigger impact on the community.

"He's been a pillar of the community for quite some time, and it's been really nice to see people coming back just to see him," said store leader Aaron Peacock.

Twenty-five years ago, Todd took on the role of courtesy clerk.

"He comes in, he works hard, he tries to do everything he can to smile and say hi to the customers," Peacock said.

"There's a lot of people who look for Todd, and if something happens and he's not here and he's on vacation or maybe he's on break or on carts, they'll ask if Todd is here," said customer service manager Paula Wheeler.

That includes customers like Dan Baxter, a former manager who is now retired, who still looks forward to his weekly grocery store runs primarily to chat with his longtime friend.

"I've never seen him sad. Big smile on his face when he sees people that he knows. He just wants to come in and have a great day. It's not just a job to him. He really takes pride in what he does, and he enjoys coming to work every day," said Baxter.

When Todd isn't at the front register having a blast with his coworkers, he's typically on cart patrol, mingling with more customers whose lives are brighter because of their pal, Todd.

"His personal connection with the customers makes a huge difference because it's not just a work relationship; he has a lot of personal connections with customers. He's a lovable guy," Wheeler said.

Todd is a passionate employee with the skill of making people smile.

"I love them so much," Todd stated.

In addition to serving as a courtesy clerk, Todd is also the bottle room manager and a member of the store's safety team.

He says he loves his job at the Canton Kroger and has no plan on finding another job anytime soon.