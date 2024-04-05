Metro Detroit junior high student accused of domestic terrorism after threatening note found in school bathroom

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024, road closures for NFL Draft and more top stories

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024, road closures for NFL Draft and more top stories

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024, road closures for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit junior high student is accused of domestic terrorism after a note was found in the school's bathroom in which the author threatened to shoot up the school, officials said.

The girl, 15, of Pontiac, was named in an Oakland County juvenile court petition with domestic terrorism in connection with this threatening note that was found at Clarkston Junior High School.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, a male student found the note written on a paper towel in a school bathroom. He alerted his finding to school officials, who then reported it to the school resource officer," according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Students and staff members were placed in secure mode for an hour while deputies investigated the school for the potential threat. The threat was deemed not credible.

The student responsible for writing the note was detained Thursday morning. The investigation revealed that the girl had no access to a firearm and that her parents didn't own any firearms.

The student will stay at Children's Village until a court hearing is scheduled for April 18. A request for a tether was denied in a court hearing Friday because the girl is "a flight risk and a danger to society," according to a juvenile court referee.

"This particular threat was deemed to be non-credible, but we will always fully investigate and seek to hold the perpetrator accountable," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I appreciate the work and diligence of our team."