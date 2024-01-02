Metro Detroit humane society seeks tips after abandoned 5-month-old puppy found

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 2, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - A humane society in Metro Detroit is seeking the public's assistance after a 5-month-old puppy was found abandoned outside in a crate last week.

Someone found the puppy in the crate, covered in feces, and called the Humane Society of Huron Valley Rescue Officers for assistance.

Before rescue officers arrived, the person gave the puppy a much-needed bath.

Anyone with any information about this puppy should contact the Humane Society of Huron Valley at 734-661-3512.